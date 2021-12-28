UM School of Journalism and New Media Mourns the Loss of Professor Nancy McKenzie Dupont

By the UM School of Journalism and New Media

Dr. Nancy McKenzie Dupont

Faculty, staff, students and alumni of the University of Mississippi School of Journalism and New Media are mourning the loss of colleague and friend, Dr. Nancy McKenzie Dupont.

Dupont joined the faculty in 2006 after spending 17 years as a broadcast journalist and 13 years as a journalism educator.

In recent years, she made history by becoming the first person ever to win the Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication – Broadcast and Mobile Journalism Division’s two most prestigious awards in the same year.

Dupont won the Edward L. Bliss Award for Distinguished Broadcast Journalism Education and the Larry Burkum Service Award.

She was the 38th recipient of the Edward L. Bliss award and is only the 5th woman ever to win.

Dupont retired earlier this year from the School of Journalism and New Media.

In her academic career, she also served as chair of the Radio-Television Journalism division (now Broadcast and Mobile Journalism) of the Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication (AEJMC).

She served twice as chair of the news division of the Broadcast Education Association. In 2019, she was elected to a two-year term to the Broadcast Education Association Board of Directors.

Dupont co-authored the book Journalism of the Fallen Confederacy in 2014. She authored 12 book chapters. She frequently presented her research at the Symposium of 19th Century Journalism, the Civil War, and Free Expression and at the Transnational Journalism History conference. She published extensively about 19th-century Mississippi and Louisiana newspapers.

Dupont earned a Ph.D. from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1997.

On Sunday, many tributes from her colleagues and students begin to appear on social media. Those who have known Dupont may tag @umjourimc on social media, and we will share your thoughts about her with others.

You can also read other tributes to her on Facebook @nancy.dupont.

Details on service arrangements will be posted when they become available.