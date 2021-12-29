Severe Weather Risk Upgraded to ‘Enhanced’ for North Mississippi

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Image via the NWS-Memphis

Most of the Mid-South, including Lafayette County, has been upgraded to an Enhanced Risk for severe weather later today and into the evening hours.

On a 0-5 scale used by the National Weather Service to assess risk for severe weather – with 0 being no severe storms expected and 5 being a High risk, Lafayette County is now a 3, or Enhanced Risk.

The primary threats this afternoon are damaging winds and heavy rain. Secondary threats include brief tornadoes and hail.

Scattered supercells are possible early today, with a better chance late this afternoon or early evening.

While it’s been raining in Oxford most of the morning, thunderstorms are expected to arrive around 2 p.m. and continue through the night until about midnight.

The storms are expected to end by early Thursday morning.

