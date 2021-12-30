New Year’s Holiday Closings, Schedules

Due to the New Year’s Day holiday, most local, state and federal government offices will be closed Friday.

Garbage pickup by Oxford Environmental Services for Friday will run as normal.

Lafayette County residents who have their trash collected on Fridays had it picked up today. No pick-up on Friday.

Christmas trees can be left at the curb after Christmas on rubbish collection days. Trees should be free of any decorations, lights and tinsel.

All city offices and county offices will be closed Friday.

Federal offices, including the U.S. Post Office, will be closed Friday.

Buses with the Oxford-University Transit System will run a limited schedule on Friday and will not run Saturday.

Parking on the Square is free on Friday and Saturday.

The Lafayette County & Oxford Public Library will be closed Friday-Sunday and reopen Monday.

Staff report