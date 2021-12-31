Heavy Rain, Severe Thunderstorms Possible on New Year’s Day

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Image via the NWS-Memphis

Lafayette County now has an Enhanced Risk for severe weather on New Year’s Day, according to the National Weather Service.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to arrive overnight tonight and last throughout the day on Saturday. Some of the storms could be severe.

Winds could gust up to 40 mph as a cold front moves into the area.

The high for Saturday could hit 75 degrees, but the fast-moving cold front will drop temperatures quickly with the low Saturday night hitting 33 degrees.

The greatest risk is from damaging winds and flooding although hail and tornadoes are also possible.

The rain will taper off into the evening hours on Saturday.

On Sunday, there is a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers before noon, then a 30 percent chance of show showers. The low for Sunday should hit 23 degrees.

Hotty Toddy News will post any watches or warnings issued by the NWS as they are announced on Facebook and Twitter.