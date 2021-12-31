Your Discarded Christmas Tree Can Continue the Circle of Life

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

It’s almost time to say goodbye to O Tannenbaum.

However, your discarded tree can continue to be part of the circle of life by being a home to fish in our local lakes.

If residents live in the city they can set them out the day of their rubbish collection, and those that live in the county can do the same or they might need to take them to the city rubbish site,” said Michelle Robinson with Oxford Recycling.

The rubbish site is located off of Pea Ridge Road.

The trees should be free of lights and decorations.

The trees are picked up and then the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers collects them up to take them out to the lakes.

The trees will be stored until Habitat Day in February where volunteers will come together to unload the discarded trees and put them in various spots around Sardis Lake to create fish habitats. The trees are staked down to keep them in place, where they will become new spawning areas and homes for fish.

Cedar and discarded Christmas trees are used to construct fish shelters in targeted areas. The actual placement of fish shelters is accomplished by interested volunteers who donate their time and equipment. They drag the trees with ATVs and anchor them with concrete blocks and other weights along creek beds and other designated areas.

Fish use these shelters for various reasons: cover, areas to feed, and for a place to spawn. Also restoring the habitat can increase the health and populations of fish. According to studies performed by the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, the restoration program has shown enormous benefits to the fish and habitat in area lakes.

For more information on Habitat Day or the fish habitat Christmas tree program, call the Enid office at 662-232-2745.