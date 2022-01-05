Oxford Leaders Say ‘Yes’ to Extended Alcohol Sales on Super Bowl Sunday

By Alyssa Schnugg

Fans who will be watching the Super Bowl at one of Oxford’s many restaurants next month will be able to buy alcohol later than normally allowed on Sundays.

The Oxford Board of Aldermen approved a resolution Tuesday to extend the hours of alcohol sales on Feb. 13 for Super Bowl 56.

The resolution extends the sale of alcohol at bars and restaurants on the Square by two hours. The normal hours to purchase alcohol on Sundays are from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Mississippi’s Alcoholic Beverage Control must approve the city’s resolution before the extended hours are official.

If approved by the ABC, the sale of alcohol at bars and restaurants will be extended until 11 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday.

Super Bowl 56 will take place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar will perform at this year’s Super Bowl halftime show. Super Bowl 2022 will be televised by NBC.