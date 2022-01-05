Rain, Snow, Sleet All Possible Thursday Morning for N. MS

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Driving to school or work Thursday morning might be a bit tricky.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Lafayette County, starting at 3 a.m. and ending at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Rain and snow are expected to begin at about 3 a.m. as a cold front moves into the area. From 3 to 5 a.m., the NWS is calling for rain, snow and sleet, then a chance of rain and sleet after 5 a.m. until about 10 a.m. Then there is a slight chance of snow and sleet through the early afternoon hours.

Total snow and sleet accumulations of up to 2 inches, and ice accumulations of a “light glaze,” are possible, according to the NWS.

Thursday’s high is expected to reach 36 degrees with the low going down to 18 degrees overnight.

Keep faucets running Thursday night. Bring in animals and cover up any outdoor spigots.

Oxford and Lafayette County school districts have not made any announcements as of noon Wednesday in regard to any cancelations or delayed openings.

Hotty Toddy News will post any updated information in regard to weather warnings or watches, road conditions and closings on its Facebook and Twitter pages.