Free COVID-19 Testing at Depot Resumes Jan. 10

FREE COVID-19 testing for symptomatic or asymptomatic students, faculty and staff at the University-Oxford Depot on campus will resume Monday, Jan. 10. Testing will be offered six days a week.

Monday through Friday, 3-7 p.m.

Saturdays, 12-4 p.m.

To schedule your test:

Text “2020” to 833-991-3009 OR click on this link: http://86borders.com/l/68415e8f

Complete the Testing Intake Form

You will receive a confirmation # to present at the testing site

Show up (with your University-affiliated ID) any day, any time during testing hours that week.

See more details here.

The University Health Center also continues to offer COVID-19 testing on campus. Call Student Health at (662) 915-7274 or Employee Health at (662) 915-6550 to schedule a test.

OXFORD/LAFAYETTE COUNTY OPTIONS FOR COVID-19 TESTING

The Mississippi State Department of Health has FREE COVID-19 testing at the Oxford Conference Center Monday through Friday. More information and available appointments can be found here.

See this list of clinics around town offering COVID-19 testing.

Courtesy of University of Mississippi