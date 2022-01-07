Friday, January 7, 2022
Free COVID-19 Testing at Depot Resumes Jan. 10

FREE COVID-19 testing for symptomatic or asymptomatic students, faculty and staff at the University-Oxford Depot on campus will resume Monday, Jan. 10. Testing will be offered six days a week. 

  • Monday through Friday, 3-7 p.m.
  • Saturdays, 12-4 p.m.

To schedule your test:

  • Text “2020” to 833-991-3009 OR click on this link: http://86borders.com/l/68415e8f
  • Complete the Testing Intake Form
  • You will receive a confirmation # to present at the testing site
  • Show up (with your University-affiliated ID) any day, any time during testing hours that week. 

See more details here.

The University Health Center also continues to offer COVID-19 testing on campus. Call Student Health at (662) 915-7274 or Employee Health at (662) 915-6550 to schedule a test.

 OXFORD/LAFAYETTE COUNTY OPTIONS FOR COVID-19 TESTING

The Mississippi State Department of Health has FREE COVID-19 testing at the Oxford Conference Center Monday through Friday. More information and available appointments can be found here.

See this list of clinics around town offering COVID-19 testing.

Courtesy of University of Mississippi

