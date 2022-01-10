General Obligation Bond to Pay for Equipment, Start New Projects

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

The city plans on building a new community pool. File photo

The Oxford Board of Aldermen recently adopted a resolution declaring the city’s intent to borrow almost $3 million to help cover the cost of new equipment and start a few projects.

Last week, the Board adopted a resolution declaring the necessity for the sale and issuance of a five-year General Obligation note not to exceed $2.9 million.

Most of the funds, about $2,150,000, will be used to purchase new equipment and machinery for the Oxford Environmental Services department.

About $750,000 will be used for architectural, engineering and design fees for several projects that include:

Renovations to the former Oxford Park Commission building near the water tower. Developmental Services will use the building for its offices.

Renovations to the Oxford Enterprise Building, which will be converted to a new Police Department. The Park Commission will relocate its offices into the current OPD building, which will create a larger Park Commission campus with offices to oversee all OPC facilities.

A new city pool. The current city pool has been showing its age, needing fixes and patches in recent years. While it has not yet been finalized, early plans show the new pool located at Stone Park. OPC will hold community meetings to get input on the pool, as well as work with the Oxford School District which uses the city pool for its swim team.

The expansion of Pegues Road to Ed Perry Boulevard.

“We have so many exciting plans and we have already started putting those plans in place and we won’t let COVID or anything else slow us down,” said Mayor Robyn Tannehill last week during the Board of Aldermen meeting. “Know your city employees and mayor and Board of Aldermen are giving it all we got and we’re pushing hard to get a lot done in the next 12 months.”