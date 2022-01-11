Ole Miss Falls to Texas A&M

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss Rebels fall 67-51 to the Texas A&M Aggies on the road on Tuesday night in College Station.

Ole Miss (9-5, 1-2 SEC) was without Jarkel Joiner for the game. Joiner is scheduled for a procedure on his lower back on Thursday that will keep him out for an estimated six weeks coach Kermit Davis said.

“I hate it for Jarkel but that’s the best thing to get him health wise to try and get him back on the court at some point,” Davis said.

This season, Joiner averaging 13.6 points per game for the Rebels.

Ole Miss was led in the game by Matthew Murrell with 11 points. His teammate Daeshun Ruffin added 10 points for the only two scores to get in double digits.

Texas A&M was led by Henry Coleman III who scored 18 points.

The Rebels allowed Texas A&M to shoot 55 percent from the field.

Ole Miss went into halftime down 33-29 to the Aggies. In the second half, Texas A&M went on a 13-1 run at the 16:14 mark to make the score 53-38.

The Rebels finished shooting 34.6 percent from the floor and 22.7 percent from beyond the arc. Ole Miss went 10-for-13 from the line.

Ole Miss returns home on Saturday as they play host to Auburn. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

