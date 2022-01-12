MLK Day Events Postponed Due to COVID-19

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Due to the rise in cases of COVID-19, several events planned to celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr. have been canceled.

The Division of Diversity and Community Engagement announced earlier this week it was canceling its MLK Dinner and Celebration scheduled for Friday, as well as the MLK Day of Service events that were scheduled for Monday.

“While this was a difficult decision, the division is committed to celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. virtually, or at a later date, and more information will be shared when those details are finalized,” stated the announcement.

Also canceled is the Oxford/LOU MLK Annual March, organized by the Eta Zeta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, and the following MLK Day Program that was set to take place Monday in front of City Hall.

“We are postponing the march and the other festivities and we will have them later in the spring,” said one of the event organizers Cathy Marshall-Smith.