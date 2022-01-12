OPD Charges Four With Crimes of Theft in Unrelated Events

The Oxford Police Department recently arrested four people and charged them with felonies for allegedly being involved in crimes of theft in unrelated incidents.

Dalton Pruitt

On Nov. 23, OPD took a report about catalytic converters being removed from business vehicles.

After investigation, Dalton Pruitt, 28, of Lambert, was arrested for felony Malicious Mischief on Jan. 7.

He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $10,000 bond.

Dennis Karr

On Jan. 3, officers took a report of a vehicle being stolen from the parking lot at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi. The vehicle was located on Jan. 5 in Lafayette County.

With the help of the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, investigators were able to secure the vehicle and arrest Dennis Karr, 58, of Oxford.

Karr was charged with auto theft and booked into the detention center on a $2,000 bond.

Kameron Lovelace

On Dec. 30, officers responded to a burglary in progress near a business at the North Lamar Boulevard and Molly Barr Drive intersection.

After investigation, Kameron Lovelace, 22, of Abbeville, was charged with commercial burglary.

Hannah Russell

A Lafayette County Justice Court judge issued Lovelace a $2,500 bond.

On Jan. 3, the Oxford Police Department took a walk-in report about money being stolen from a checking account.

After investigation, Hannah Russell, 27, of Oxford, was charged with 27 counts of credit card fraud.

Russell was taken into custody on Jan. 6 and booked into the detention center on a $5,000 bond.