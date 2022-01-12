Two Face Cyberstalking Charges in Unrelated Incidents

Two men were arrested recently on charges of cyberstalking in unrelated cases.

According to the Oxford Police Department, in July 2021, OPD took multiple reports of harassment via phone calls and text messages from several people. The reporting parties did not know who the person was that was sending the messages.

Stacy Williams

After an investigation, investigators issued a warrant for Stacy Williams, 45, of Michigan City, MS. He was charged with three counts of cyberstalking.

Williams was eventually arrested by another agency and transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center on Jan. 5.

He was given a $3,500 bond by a Justice Court judge.

Torric Bush

In an unrelated case, on Dec. 20, OPD officers responded to Davis Drive for a welfare concern check.

Torric Bush, 37, of Oxford was allegedly making threats toward people over the phone via Facebook Live and text messages.

Bush was taken into custody on Dec. 29 and charged with cyberstalking.

He was booked into the Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.

