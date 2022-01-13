OSD Closes School Friday Due to COVID-19

The Oxford School District announced that schools will be closed Friday due to rising COVID-19 cases and quarantines, especially among teachers.

According to an email sent to parents and students, there were 58 teachers out on Thursday, with an additional 49 staff members also absent.

The email said the district will “extend the observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday,” and close all school campuses on Friday. Schools were already going to be closed on Monday for the MLK Day holiday.

There will be no virtual instruction.

After the four-day break, 95 percent of the employees are expected to be back at school on Tuesday.

“With so many employees out, it is difficult to provide the quality of instruction our students are accustomed to,” the email stated.

