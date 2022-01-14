Oxford Man Charged for Being a Felon With a Weapon

A domestic disturbance landed an Oxford man in jail Thursday for being a felon in possession of a weapon.

Austin Hendrix

According to the Oxford Police Department, at 2:50 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to the 100 block of County Road 149 for a report of a domestic disturbance in progress.

Officers arrested Austin Hendrix, 24, of Oxford for being in possession of a weapon by a felon and multiple misdemeanor charges.

He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $20,000 bond.