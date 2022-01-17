9 Lives Cat Rescue to Hold Spay Day

To bring awareness to the very important issue of the homeless pet population in Oxford and Lafayette County, a limited number of discounted cat spay surgeries are being offered by the 9 Lives Cat Rescue Group.

The annual Spay Day will be held on Feb. 20.

The cost for spaying is $45 and registration is required as there is a limited number of spots.

There is a $10 deposit that will go toward the $45 fee.

On the day of surgery, the cat will receive a free rabies vaccination if no veterinary record showing proof of current vaccination is presented.

The online form can be found here http://www.ninelivescatrescue.com/2022/01/spay-day.html.

Community members can be a part of the important transformation towards the overwhelming animal overpopulation by helping fund spay/neuter surgeries of cats (and dogs). Community members can help by making a donation toward the 9LCR Spay Day and its spay/neuter program for the animals of community members who cannot afford the regular surgery costs for their loved ones.

Donations will have an impact on the prevention of unwanted litters.

In 2021, 9 Lives Cat Rescue Group helped to provide more than 323 low-cost spay/neuter surgeries of cats and dogs leading to a lower intake for local animal rescue groups and shelters. The upcoming “kitten season” is about to start again around March.

“It is a heavy burden on us, you can help to make a difference,” Techen said. “Getting cats spayed/neutered is the most effective and humane way to decrease the number of homeless animals in our community.”

Donations are accepted on the 9 Lives website or checks can be mailed to 9 Lives Cat Rescue, P.O Box 2006, Oxford, MS 38655.