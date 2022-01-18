Couple Charged With Stealing Catalytic Converters

Kevin Staggs Hannah Shaw

A Man and woman were arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department took a report of catalytic converters being stolen on County Road 244 on Friday.

After investigating the incident, the Sheriff’s Department discovered the suspects were caught on camera.

After identifying the suspects, and with the help of assisting agencies, Marshall County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop and arrested Kevin Staggs, 44, of Hickory Flat and Hannah Shaw, 31, of Waterford.

They were both transported back to the Lafayette County Detention Center.

Staggs was charged with grand larceny and booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.

Shaw was charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and booked on a $2,500 bond.

Staff report