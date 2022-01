Steve Bessonette

On Jan. 12, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department took a report of possible embezzlement at the Cove apartments.

After investigating the allegation, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested Steve R. Bessonette, 38, on a charge of felony embezzlement.

Bessonette was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $2,500 dollar bond.

Staff report