Arctic Cold Front Brings Rain, Below Freezing Temps

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

Temperatures are expected to drop almost 40 degrees over the next 24 hours as an arctic cold front makes its way into north Mississippi.

Cloudy skies will turn to rain this morning with continued showers and possibly thunderstorms this afternoon. The high should reach about 60 degrees before the cold front arrives later tonight.

Rain is expected to continue throughout the day, possibly mixing with sleet and freezing rain after midnight when the low temperature is expected to hit 22 degrees.

However, 10 to 15 mph winds that could gust up to 25 mph, will make the 22 degrees feel more like 11 degrees with the wind chill factor.

Severe weather isn’t expected but some thunderstorms could produce heavy rain locally.

Temperatures are expected to remain “wintry” throughout the rest of the week with highs in the mid-30s to high 40s and lows in the high teens to upper 20s through Sunday.

With the sudden drop of temperatures and lows dipping into the teens, pipes could freeze over the next two days. Take preventative measures by leaving faucets dripping overnight, leaving cabinet doors open to allow warmer air to circulate; cover outdoor spigots.

If a pipe does freeze, allow it to thaw slowly by wrapping it in warm wet towels. If a pipe bursts, turn off the water at the main shutoff valve, which is usually at the water meter or where the main line enters the house. Call a licensed plumber.

The National Fire Protection Association provides the following safety tips for using space heaters.

• Purchase a heater with the seal of a qualified testing laboratory

• Keep the heater at least 3 feet away from anything that can burn, including people.

• Choose a heater with a thermostat and overheat protection.

• Place the heater on a solid, flat surface.

• Make sure your heater has an auto shut-off to turn the heater off if it tips over.

• Keep space heaters out of the way of foot traffic. Never block an exit.

• Keep children away from the space heater.

• Plug the heater directly into the wall outlet. Never use an extension cord.

• Space heaters should be turned off and unplugged when you leave the room or go to bed.