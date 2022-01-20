Oxford Clothing Company’s Growth Requires Bigger Distribution Center

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors approved the sale of 9 acres of land inside the Lafayette County Max D. Hipp Industrial Park recently, which will become the new home for a growing Oxford company.

GenTeal Apparel was launched in 2016 by Blake Dubinski and Bruce Noonan and currently operates out of a 6,000-square foot distribution building on West Oxford Loop.

The two met at the University of Mississippi in 2015 where Dubinski is currently an adjunct professor of management and business communications and Noonan is an associate professor of biology and the acting chair of the Department of Biology.

Their clothing line was first sold at Landry’s on Oxford Square and is now sold in 150 stores in 19 states.

The distribution center will be built on a now empty, 30,000-square-foot slab located in the Industrial Park.

The 9 acres are being purchased by JW McCurdy Development and GenTeal will lease the building.

The Board of Supervisors approved the sale at $35,000 per acre.

Dubinski said the company currently has about 11 employees and the new site will give the company space to add additional personnel.

“We are outgrowing our current location very quickly,” Dubinski told Hotty Toddy News Thursday. “With this new location, we will be able to hire more employees and store more inventory to add more retail locations.”

Dubinski said he hopes to have GenTeal open at the new site by summer.