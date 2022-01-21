Suspicious Vehicle Report Leads to Arrest of Drew Man

The Oxford Police Department recently arrested a man found with phone cable in his vehicle.

Clayton Miller

According to OPD, on Jan. 19, officers responded to a residence on County Road 102 for a suspicious vehicle. Following an investigation, the driver of the vehicle, Clayton Miller, 39, of Drew was arrested for being a felon in possession of a weapon.

During the investigation, a large amount of phone cable was discovered in the back of Miller’s vehicle.

The next day, Jan. 20, officers were called back to CR 102 by AT&T that reported their phone cable had been cut and stolen.

Miller was later charged with grand larceny for the theft of the phone cable.

A Lafayette County Justice Court judge issued Miller a $10,000 bond.

