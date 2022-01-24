LOU-Home to Host First Golf Tournament Fundraiser

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Charity Golf Tournament will be held on April 2 at the Ole Miss Golf Course. Photo via Pixabay

The Lafayette, Oxford and University Home Ownership Management Enterprise, or LOU-Home, is holding its first major fundraiser that offers golfers a chance to compete for prizes and help battle affordable housing concerns in Oxford.

The Charity Golf Tournament will be held on April 2 at the Ole Miss Golf Course.

Registration and breakfast will begin at 7 a.m. With a shotgun start at 8 a.m.

“All proceeds benefit LOU-Home and our mission to provide affordable housing opportunities, education and support to the LOU community,” said Michael Billingsley, executive director of LOU-Home.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. A $5,000 Platinum sponsorship provides a company name and logo placed on a hole sponsorship sign; two reserved golf cats with company name and logo; two foursome teams in the tournament; and company name and logo on social media and sponsorship board.

A $2,500 sponsorship provides company name and logo on a hole sponsorship; one reserved golf cart with a company logo; one foursome team in the tournament; and company name and log on social media posts and sponsorship board.

Foursome teams cost $700 and individuals can also sign up at $175 and will be joined with other individual players to create teams.

Registration forms are available online on the LOU-Home website or can be picked up at the LOU-Home office at 2692 West Oxford Loop, Suite 112.

The deadline to register is March 2.

LOU-Home Inc. was formed almost 15 years ago when a group of local residents came together with one goal — to help save and refurbish unused faculty houses donated by the University of Mississippi and turn them into affordable, new homes for Oxford and Lafayette residents.

Of the 26 homes donated, five were given to low-income families who had land but not the means to build a home, and 21 were moved to what is now the Community Green neighborhood off Molly Barr Road.

Today, Lou-Home’s goal continues to help foster affordable housing opportunities and serve as a community resource for people who need some guidance in becoming homeowners.