OMS Mom Named Parent of the Year

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

From left, back row: Adrian Shipman, Ashley Wilkinson and Mary Chris Moore. From left, front row: Tara Denevan, Aley Reece and Jill Stevens. Photo from the OSD

Several parents were recognized Monday by the Oxford School District Board of Trustees for being Parents of the Year at each school in the district.

However, one mom took home the honor of also being named the District Parent of the Year – Tara Martin Denevan.

Denevan headed up the Charger Christmas Kids project that provided Christmas toys to more than 300 families.

“I had the pleasure of working closely with her this year and I thought, where does she get the energy from. It just goes on and on and on. She never complains, just says, ‘Chop, chop. Let’s get busy. We got stuff to do,’” said Yolanda Logan, director of the Family Support Center for the OSD who presented the awards.

A committee reviews all the nominations and chooses the Parent of the Year from the Parents of the Year from each school.

Other Parents of the Year recognized Monday were: