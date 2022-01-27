Thursday, January 27, 2022
OPD Charges Corinth Man With Sex Crime from 1988

The Oxford Police Department arrested a Corinth man Wednesday 33 years after the alleged crime was committed.

Wade Holland

According to OPD, officers took a report on Jan. 7 stating that in the spring/summer of 1988, Wade Holland, 59, had inappropriate conduct with a minor while holding a position of trust.

Charges were filed and an arrest warrant was issued for Holland’s arrest on Monday.

Holland was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with touching a child for lustful purposes.

He was booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.

There is no statute of limitations for sex crimes involving minors.

No other details about the incident were released by OPD.

Staff report

