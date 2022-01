The Oxford Police Department arrested a Tupelo man recently after he was allegedly found with a weapon while being a felon.

Cortavias Webster

According to OPD, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with no license plate on Saturday.

After investigation, Cortavias Webster, 30, of Tupelo, was arrested for weapon possession by a convicted felon.

A Lafayette County Justice Court judge issued Webster a $10,000 bond.

