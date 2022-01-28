Cold Today, Saturday but a Hint of Spring Rolls in on Sunday

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

After a cold night tonight and a chilly Saturday, Lafayette County could see a hint of spring by Sunday.

While the east coast braces for a possibly dangerous nor’easter this weekend, north Mississippi is expected to remain dry and sunny.

After today’s high hits about 44 degrees, temperatures tonight will drop down to about 19 degrees in Lafayette County so keep those pipes dripping and cover outdoor spigots.

A high of just 43 is expected on Saturday but the low should be about 10 degrees warmer than tonight at 29 degrees overnight into Sunday morning.

Sunday is expected to be sunny with a high of 56 degrees and a low of 31 degrees.

The high on Monday is currently forecast to reach 60 degrees under mostly sunny skies with a low of 43 degrees Monday night.

Rain could move into the area on Tuesday morning. There is currently a 70 percent chance of rain showers on Tuesday afternoon with a high of around 61 degrees.