Papa Corazón’s Quesadillas Delivery-Only Menu Launches in Oxford

Papa Corazón’s Quesadillas, a new delivery-only concept that offers handmade, bold and “proudly not-authentic” quesadillas, has launched in Oxford.

Owned by Krystal Restaurant, Papa Corazón’s menu offers a variety of savory quesadillas, loaded tots and even something to satisfy your sweet tooth.

The Oxford location is a “ghost kitchen” and the quesadillas are available only via delivery through Uber Eats and DoorDash currently.

“We are thrilled to bring our abundantly stuffed quesadillas right to your door through our delivery partners,” stated Papa Papa Corazón’s Quesadilla in a press release. “You can satisfy your cravings without even leaving the house.”

Papa Corazón’s Quesadillas puts an Americanized spin on quesadillas. Signature dillas include the All American Breakfast Quesadillas, Buffalo Chicken Quesadillas, Burger and Fries Quesadillas, Chicken Club Quesadillas, Chicken, Bacon, Mac and Cheese Quesadillas and Papa Corazón’s Steak Quesadillas.

The menu also includes Loaded Tots and the Raspberry Cheesecake Chimichangas.

Delivery is available from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week in Oxford.

Visit www.papacorazons.com to order online or find them on DoorDash or Uber Eats.

Follow Papa Corazón’s Quesadillas on Facebook and Instagram @papacorazonsquesadillas.

Staff report