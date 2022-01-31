Gonzalez, Dunhurst Tapped as Preseason All-Americans by D1Baseball

Ole Miss baseball players Jacob Gonzalez and Hayden Dunhurst have been named to D1Baseball’s Preseason All-America teams.

Gonzalez earned a second team spot, while Dunhurst landed on the third team. It is the second All-America nod of the day for Gonzalez and fourth overall, also being recognized by Collegiate Baseball, Perfect Game and Baseball America. For Dunhurst, it is the first preseason all-America laurel of the season.



The second player in Ole Miss history to be named an All-American as a freshman, earning the distinction from both the National College Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) and D1Baseball, Gonzalez led the Rebels in batting average (.355), runs scored (73) and hits (93) in 2021.



The California native started at shortstop in every game for the Rebels, setting single-season freshman school records in games played (67), runs scored, RBI (55), total bases (147), and walks (38). Ranking fifth and sixth in the nation, respectively, in runs scored and hits, Gonzalez was college baseball’s leader in both categories among true freshmen.



A Second Team All-SEC honoree in 2021, Dunhurst became the second Rebel ever to win an ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove Award. A native of Carriere, Mississippi, the Rebel backstop was named a semifinalist for the Buster Posey Award after starting 65 games, 59 behind the plate. In addition to a second team all-conference nod, Dunhurst also received All-Newcomer and All-Defensive Team recognition from the SEC.



Dunhurst batted .280 for the season, racking up 11 doubles, a pair of triples and seven home runs, posting 43 RBIs with 40 runs scored. One of the most feared arms behind the dish in the country, The junior threw out six runners on the year, registering a .996 fielding percentage with just three errors.

Ole Miss opens the 2022 season on February 18, against Charleston Southern in a three-game series.

Staff Report