Oxford Woman Charged with Credit Card Fraud

An Oxford woman was arrested recently for allegedly using a debit card that wasn’t hers.

Angelica Wells

According to the Oxford Police Department, on Jan. 25, officers took a report from someone who claimed their debit card was being used to fraudulently purchase items locally.

This was the second report of this nature taken in a span of two days.

An investigation led to the arrest of Angelica Wells, 19, of Oxford on Jan. 26.

She was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where she was charged with credit card fraud and booked on a $10,000 bond.

Staff report