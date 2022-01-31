Tuesday, February 1, 2022
News & ViewsCrime

Oxford Woman Charged with Credit Card Fraud

0
1555

An Oxford woman was arrested recently for allegedly using a debit card that wasn’t hers.

Angelica Wells

According to the Oxford Police Department, on Jan. 25, officers took a report from someone who claimed their debit card was being used to fraudulently purchase items locally.

This was the second report of this nature taken in a span of two days.

An investigation led to the arrest of Angelica Wells, 19, of Oxford on Jan. 26.

She was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where she was charged with credit card fraud and booked on a $10,000 bond.

Staff report

Previous articleSherman Man Officially Charged with Home Invasion Robbery from 2019

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles