Sherman Man Officially Charged with Home Invasion Robbery from 2019

A Sherman man was charged by the Oxford Police Department with crimes he allegedly committed two years ago.

Antwon Geter

On Dec. 16, 2019, officers responded to the 1000 block of Chickasaw Drive for a report of someone suffering from a gunshot wound.

After an investigation, two of three suspects in the shooting were arrested. The third suspect, identified as Antwon Geter, 22, fled the state.

He was arrested in Tennessee on unrelated charges and sent to prison. On Friday, Geter was transported back to Oxford where he was officially charged with burglary-home invasion and armed robbery.

He is being held at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A bond has not yet been set.

