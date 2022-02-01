Oxford Board of Aldermen Remove Mask Mandate from Inside City Buildings

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Oxford Board of Aldermen voted Tuesday evening to remove the mask mandate inside city-owned buildings.

Oxford Emergency Management Coordinator Jimmy Allgood provided an update to the Board on recent COVID-19 cases in Lafayette County.

Allgood said the number of new cases in Lafayette County has declined over the last few days.

According to the city’s website, after a record one-day high on Jan. 24 with 251 new cases, daily numbers have declined with 146 new cases on Jan. 25, 55 new cases on Jan. 29, and 80 new cases Monday.

“We are definitely seeing numbers go down over,” Allgood said.

Mayor Robyn Tannehill said hospital numbers have also gone down. She said as of today, there were 40 people in Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi with COVID-19 with eight patients in the ICU.

A week ago, there were 50 patients with the virus in the hospital.

The Board of Aldermen implemented the mask mandate inside city buildings on Jan. 5 after cases of COVID-19 began to spike. It was only for people working and visiting inside official city buildings, like City Hall.

The Board unanimously approved the motion to remove the mask mandate inside city-owned buildings. It goes into effect Tuesday morning.