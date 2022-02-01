Two Days of Rain to Lead to Icy Cold Weather

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

After two days of delightful weather, winter will remind us that it isn’t quite ready to leave Lafayette County.

There will be lots of rain starting tonight that could turn into ice and freezing rain by Thursday evening.

According to the National Weather Service, there is an 80 percent chance of rain after 11 p.m. tonight with a mild 48 degrees as the low temperature.

Rain will continue throughout Wednesday with heavy winds gusting up to 30 mph as a cold front blasts into the area.

Storms could be heavy and severe at times with thunderstorms possibly around 3 a.m. Thursday.

Heavy rains are possible again later in the day on Thursday when temperatures will drop from a high of 54 Thursday down to a low of 25 degrees and windchill making it feel like it is in the teens.

As the temperature drops, rain could turn into freezing rain and sleet between 9 p.m. and midnight on Thursday.

Friday through early next week will remain chilly with highs in the low-40s and lows in the mid-20s, but under partly sunny skies.

No winter storm watches have been issued for Lafayette County as of Tuesday afternoon.

