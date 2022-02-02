Lafayette County Under Winter Storm Watch for Thursday

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Punxsutawney Phill saw his shadow this morning meaning winter is here to stay for six more weeks, which will become evident on Thursday after Winter Storm Landon makes its presence in Lafayette County.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Lafayette County starting at midnight tonight through midnight on Thursday.

Significant icing is possible which could lead to outages and tree damage. Travel is expected to be impacted and become hazardous Thursday night.

Rain showers will continue today on and off throughout the day and increase in frequency and strength tonight with a possible thunderstorm after 4 a.m. Thursday.

The high temperature is expected to hit 43 degrees Thursday; however, as the storm moves closer temperatures will fall to around 35 degrees by 5 p.m. with wind gusts as high as 25 mph. About 2 inches of rain is expected on Thursday.

The rain is expected to change over to freezing rain and sleep at about 9 p.m. Thursday through 1 a.m. The low could hit 24 degrees but feel more like the high teens due to the Windchill factor.

Oxford could see 0.01 to 0.05 inches of sleet and ice Thursday night.

The NWS said Wednesday morning that it depends on the placement of the cold front, how far the cold air moves in, along with the amount of precipitation hanging around, which could change the forecast for the Mid-South and its possible additional warnings and watches could be issued.

Hotty Toddy News will post any new weather watches and warnings as they become available on Facebook and Twitter.