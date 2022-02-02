No. 25 Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Takes on Missouri in Como

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The No. 25 Ole Miss women’s basketball team returns to the hardwood on Thursday as they travel to Colombia, Missouri to tangle with the Tigers.

Ole Miss (17-4, 5-3 SEC) is coming off a tough loss to No. 15 Georgia on Sunday inside the SJB Pavilion.

Against the Bulldogs, Ole Miss got out to a slow fist quarter start. After trailing by 13 in the first quarter, Ole Miss brought its deficit within seven during a fourth quarter push.

Angel Baker paced the squad with 13 points, while Shakira Austin led the Rebels of the boards with 11 rebounds.

Missouri (16-6, 5-4 SEC) kicked off SEC play in a big way, knocking off No. 1 South Carolina 70-69 in overtime at home. Since then Mizzou hit a bit of a slide, dropping three straight conference games before winning its last three out of four.

As one of the hottest shooting teams in the nation, Missouri leads the SEC and ranks fourth in Division I in field goal percentage, shooting at a 43.7 % clip.

Aija Blackwell has been a double-double machine for the Tigers, as the junior leads the SEC with 17 on the year.

Thursday will be the 16th all-time meeting between the two programs. Ole Miss and Mizzou met only once prior to the Tigers joining the SEC. The Rebels won the first ever conference matchup since then Missouri has won 13 in a row.