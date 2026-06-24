Chris Beard Has Learned to Embrace College Basketball’s Chaos

Chris Beard didn’t need a whiteboard or a long lecture to explain what it feels like to coach in college basketball in 2024. He just needed a restaurant.

“In our world, you have no idea what time the restaurant closes,” Beard said. “You show up and ask, ‘Can I get in?’ They tell you, ‘We’re closed.’ Then 10 minutes later, they change the rule again.”

If you’ve followed college sports for the last couple of years, you know exactly what he means. NIL rules shift every few months. The timing of when transfer windows open and close change every offseason. Roster management has turned into a year‑round scramble. And coaches are left trying to build programs in a world where the rules change about as often as waves crashing on a beach.

But here’s the part that stands out: Beard isn’t complaining. He isn’t begging for the old days. He isn’t longing for a simpler era. He actually likes the challenge.

“I’m loving every day,” he said. “I like the uneasiness of what’s next.”

Beard sounds like someone who has decided to embrace the chaos instead of fighting it. And honestly, that mindset might be the only way to survive right now.

College basketball (really every sport) has never been more unpredictable. Roster turnover is constant. Players can leave, return, or test the NBA waters on a timeline that barely resembles anything from five years ago.

NIL has created opportunities, but it has also created a marketplace that changes faster than anyone can track. Beard’s restaurant analogy works because it captures the frustration of trying to operate in a system with no fixed hours, no posted rules, and no guarantee that the door will still be open when you get there.

But Beard’s point wasn’t that the system is broken. His point was that he’s not going to waste time complaining about it. He’d rather adapt. He’d rather figure out how to build a roster in a world where the ground shifts every week. He’d rather coach the team he has today instead of worrying about the team he might have tomorrow.

That attitude showed up in everything he talked about at Tuesday’s media availability. It showed up talking about how he evaluates players in the portal. It showed up when he talked about summer workouts. It showed up when discussed how he builds relationships with guys like Budd Clark and Ilias Kamardine.

Beard isn’t trying to control the chaos. He’s trying to navigate it. And maybe that’s the real takeaway.

The coaches who survive this era will be the ones who stop waiting for the restaurant to post its hours. The ones who stop expecting stability. The ones who can adjust on the fly without losing their identity.

Beard seems comfortable living in that uncertainty. He knows the rules might change tomorrow. They literally changed as he spoke to the media. He knows the sport might shift again before the season even starts.

But he’s not leaving the restaurant. He’s staying, he’s adapting, and he’s coaching a team he believes can win in a world where nothing stays the same for long.