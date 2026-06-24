Ole Miss Basketball’s Summer Focus Isn’t Plays, It’s People

Summer basketball can fool you.

A few good workouts, a couple of highlights from an open practice, and suddenly everyone how good the offense is, how stout the defense is and how many games will the team likely win.

Chris Beard isn’t playing that game. In fact, he made it clear this week that Ole Miss isn’t installing much of anything right now, and that’s exactly how he wants it.

“I’m not eager today to install out of bounds plays because I’m still learning our players,” Beard said. “The first half of the summer is about watching these guys play, putting them in situations and seeing how they respond. I’m trying to get to know the players. I know a lot more about Budd (clark) now than I did from simply recruiting and evaluating him.”

That line tells you everything about how he approaches June and July. This part of the calendar isn’t about sets or schemes. It’s about evaluation. It’s about figuring out who these guys are before deciding what they can run.

The first half of the summer, Beard said, is a lab. It’s about setting the foundation he wants. Not a playbook. Not a system. A real understanding of the roster he has in front of him.

And in today’s version of college basketball, that approach makes sense. Rosters aren’t complete in May anymore. Sometimes not even in June. Players join late. Some leave for national team duties. Others arrive after NBA decisions shake loose. Beard has lived it before, and he knows it isn’t a disadvantage because everyone else is dealing with the same thing.

“It’s the same challenge most people in college basketball have,” Beard said. “I wouldn’t call it a disadvantage because other people are going through it, too.”

He also knows the days of returning an entire roster are gone. He even referenced the old stories of coaches who could pick up right where they left off because every player came back.

“That isn’t the case now,” Beard said. “I don’t think it will ever completely be the case again.”

So instead of pretending continuity exists, he’s building a process that works without it.

The most telling part of his philosophy came when he explained why he refuses to rush installation.

“I don’t want to put something in and then have to re explain it or fix it later,” he said. “We’re deliberate in what we do.”

Beard wants to teach the right things at the right time, not throw a playbook at a group he’s still learning.

It’s easy to mistake patience for passivity, but that isn’t what’s happening here. Beard is evaluating, testing, and learning. He’s watching how Clark leads. He’s watching how Ilias Kamardine responds to different situations. He’s watching how the new pieces fit with the old ones. The plays will come. The structure will come. But only after he knows what he has.

In a sport that changes by the week, Beard is choosing intention over speed. And for a program trying to build something sustainable, that might be the most important work happening this summer.