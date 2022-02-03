Coach Mike Bianco Named Skipper of USA Collegiate National Team

Ole Miss baseball head coach Mike Bianco was named the manager of the 2022 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team on Thursday.

It will be the second time donning a Team USA uniform for Bianco, who served as the pitching coach for the Collegiate National Team in 2013. Under Bianco’s guidance, the USA posted a 1.87 ERA, a 20-3 record and 222 strikeouts.



“I am honored and humbled to be selected as the manager of the Collegiate National Team,” said Bianco. “I did it as an assistant back in 2013 and it was one of those ‘dream come true’ scenarios. Anytime you can put USA across your chest and represent your country is a special thing and to do it again as the manager is a really cool feeling.”



The 2020 National Coach of the Year, Bianco is the winningest coach in Ole Miss history and the third winningest SEC coach of all-time with a career record of 812-462-1 in 21 seasons. During those 21 campaigns, the Rebels have made 17 postseason trips, including seven super regional appearances, advancing to the College World Series in 2014.



The Rebels posted three straight 40-win seasons from 2005-07 for the first time in school history and have hit the program record of 48 wins three times, most recently a 48-17 (.738) season in 2018, which came as the best win percentage by a Rebel team in the past 48 seasons. That 48-win campaign set in motion another trio of 40-win seasons in 2018, 2019 and 2021.



“We are thrilled to welcome Mike back to Team USA as the manager of the Collegiate National Team in 2022,” USA Baseball General Manager of National Teams Eric Campbell said. “Mike is an outstanding baseball coach who has set a remarkable standard of excellence and success in his long tenure at the University of Mississippi. His expertise and passion for the game will be invaluable assets for these young athletes and we look forward to having him lead what will undoubtedly be an exceptionally talented team this summer.”



The remaining 2022 Collegiate National Team staff, as well as more information about the 2022 Collegiate National Team schedule, will be announced at a later date.

