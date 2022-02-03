Lafayette County Could See Ice, Sleet, Even Some Snow Tonight

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

While meteorologists with the National Weather Service are fairly confident Lafayette County will see some kind of wintry mix tonight, there still appears to be some uncertainty as to how much and exactly what kind of precipitation will fall.

One thing that is certain – it will be cold.

Lafayette County remains under a Winter Weather Advisory until midnight.

As of 1:30 p.m., the NWS in Memphis is calling for an 80 percent chance of rain and freezing rain before 5 p.m. with winds at about 10 to 15 mph. Rain will continue on and off and then there is a 50 percent chance of freezing rain and sleet between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. Friday.

Freezing rain could continue after 2 a.m. Snow is also possible overnight. A half-inch of snow and sleet is possible.

The low tonight will be around 24 degrees.

Lafayette County School District had an early dismissal today at 1 p.m. due to the weather. Oxford School District students will be bringing home tablets in case school is closed Friday; however, neither school district has made any decisions about possible school closings or delayed openings on Friday as of this afternoon.

Friday is expected to be mostly cloudy with a high near 35 and a low of 21 at night.