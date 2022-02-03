University of Mississippi’s Oxford Campus Will Close at 4 p.m.

The Oxford campus of the University of Mississippi will close at 4 p.m. today (2/3) due to predicted winter weather impacting the region. Faculty with classes that begin after 4 p.m. are encouraged to utilize resilient teaching strategies, if possible, and communicate those plans to students.

The Crisis Action Team will notify the campus community with any further changes to the unviersity schedule using email, text messaging, and Twitter (@RebAlert). Notifications will also be posted to emergency.olemiss.edu and available at 662-915-1040.

Regional campuses make decisions about changing operating hours in conjunction with the host campuses. Therefore, follow the campus websites for any changes or updates to operating schedules.

Please note that areas north and east of the Oxford campus are expected to be more affected by this weather event. Please check road and weather conditions (http://www.weather.gov.meg/) before traveling to and from the area.

Courtesy of Ole Miss