Lafayette County Escaped the Brunt of Winter Storm Landon

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

MDOT crews work to clear trees from the roadway on Highway 51 in DeSoto County. Photo via Facebook/MDOT

Lafayette County dodged the wrath of Winter Storm Landon last night.

A few reports of some ice on local bridges came in late Thursday by local enforcement; however, roads were clear this morning.

The Oxford School District opened at its normal time today and Lafayette County School District observed a two-hour delay opening. The University of Mississippi also began the day at its regularly scheduled time.

Lafayette County Emergency Management Director Steven Quarles said he has not received any reports of issues due to ice or sleet.

An hour north of Lafayette County did not fare as well.

The winter storm froze sidewalks and roads. Ice caused limbs and entire trees to fall and icy roads resulted in several wrecks, including a 16-vehicle pileup on Austin Peay Highway that left six people injured. Another crash on I-40 Westbound involved multiple vehicles.

Nearly 250,000 homes and businesses were without power across a half dozen states. About 134,000 of those customers were in the Memphis area, according to The Weather Channel.

While the cold will stick around for a few days, there is no rain or frozen precipitation in the forecast through Tuesday.

Today’s high will be about 32 degrees with a low of 19 degrees tonight. Temperatures will increase into the high-40s during the day through Tuesday with lows dipping to the low to mid-20s overnight.