LC Master Gardeners Announce plans for annual Spring Garden Lecture series￼

The 2022 Spring Garden Lecture Series, presented by the Lafayette County Master Gardener Association, will take place this year albeit with a few changes.

Since 2005, the Lafayette County Master Gardener Association has offered a lecture series on gardening that usually are held in April on consecutive Thursdays.

The pandemic canceled the 2020 series and the 2021 series was held in October.

There will be more changes to the 2022 series.

Rather than being offered in a single month, this year’s lectures will be offered on the first Thursday of March, April, and on the second Thursday of May.

All lectures will begin at noon and will be held in the auditorium of the Lafayette County-Oxford Public Library at 401 Bramlett Boulevard.

Parking is available at the library and across the street at the Skate Park and the Old Armory Pavillion.

Ashley Jordan Hill from The Twisted Twig will be the guest speaker on March 3 and will discuss “communication/expression/personalization through floral design.”

On April 7, Gladne Harris from the Harris Family Farm will be the guest speaker and talk about organic gardening.

Suzan Laney, a beekeeper, will talk about the democracy and lifestyle of honeybees.

Questions or requests for additional information can be addressed to Dianne Fergusson, chair of the LCMGA Publicity Committee via email at sdsferg@bellsouth.net or send a text message to 662-816-4670.

Staff report