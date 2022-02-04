Older ADA Bus Will Help Fix Double Decker Buses

By Alyssa Schnugg

News Editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

One of Oxford’s beloved double decker buses will soon get a much-needed overhaul.

On Tuesday, the Oxford Board of Aldermen approved spending up to $200,000 for the repair of one bus and parts to repair a second bus down the road.

The city currently has four double decker buses. Two are from 1962, one is from 1983 and the other was built in 1986.

The two older busses are almost identical and in need of repairs.

Last week, the Oxford School District told the city they had an older ADA bus that they didn’t need that the city could use to refurbish the double decker bus.

“These old buses, they’re awful,” said Jason Plunk, member of the Oxford Tourism Board. “We can take everything out of a modern bus – a greener bus, a better bus. We can buy parts at Napa. It’ll be new underneath and old on top.”

The funds to repair the bus will come from the 2 percent food and beverage tourism tax.

Plunk said mechanic Scott Cofer, who works for the OSD transportation, can do the work to the double decker buses since he is familiar with the ADA bus. He said Cofer will have to fabricate some of the parts.

Chief Operating Officer Bart Robinson recommended allowing Cofer to make two of each necessary part so whenever the city is ready to repair the second bus, the parts will be there.

Mayor Robyn Tannehill agreed.

“I think it’s important to have him make two parts,” she said.

Robinson said he won’t have an exact price of what the repairs and fabrication of the parts will cost until Cofer can get under the hoods of the buses.

The aldermen approved spending up to $200,000 on repairs for one bus and parts for two.