New Speed Trailer Seen on County Roads Reminds Drivers to Slow Down

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department has a new tool to help control speeding on county roads.

Photo provided by the LCSD

“One of our top complaints is speeding,” said Sheriff Joey East. “The county is growing and a lot of new people are moving in and we get a lot of visitors and we’re having residents complaining in some areas.”

Mississippi sheriff’s departments are not allowed to use radar to track speed. It’s been a debate between sheriff departments and the Legislature for decades with bills being brought up only to die or be denied.

“I’ve been in law enforcement for 30 years and I still don’t really understand why,” East said.

Currently, the only state law enforcement agency allowed to use radar on public roads is the Mississippi Highway Patrol and cities with populations of more than 15,000.

Last month, the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors approved the purchase of a new electronic speed trailer.

“It does a multitude of things,” East said. “In a 30 mph zone, we can set it to 40 mph. If a car is going 40 mph, it will flash red and blue lights to alert that driver to slow down.”

The trailer can also be used to warn drivers if a road is flooded or blocked due to a tree down or other reasons.

The trailer also collects data like how many people are traveling on a road and at what speeds.

The trailer has already been placed on several roads like College Hill and Old Taylor Road.

“I think people just tend to forget what the speed limits are on the longer roads so this will help remind them and hopefully, slow them down.”

East said county residents can request the sheriff’s department place the trailer in their neighborhood.

“We’ll get them on the list and get it out there,” East said.

To request the trailer be placed on your street or in your neighborhood, call 662-234-6421.