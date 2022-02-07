Oxford Resident Dies in Saturday Night House Fire

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

An Oxford resident died in a house fire Saturday night.

According to Oxford Fire Chief Joey Gardner, at about 9-9:30 p.m. firefighters responded to 10 County Road 102 where they discovered a home engulfed in flames.

“We got there and it was close to fully involved,” he said. “There was someone found inside the structure.”

Garner said the Lafayette County Coroner Rocky Kennedy was called out to the scene who said Monday that the body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and they are awaiting identification.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. We will post updates as they become available.