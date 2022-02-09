Wednesday, February 9, 2022
Lafayette County, Oxford Students to Return to School Aug. 1 for 2022-23 School Year

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Lafayette County School Board approved the 2022-2023 school year calendar during its regular meeting Monday that will have students returning to school on Aug. 1.

With the early start time, the calendar allows for a full week off for “fall break” in October, from Oct. 3-7.

The school will close for Thanksgiving from Nov. 21-25 and for Winter Break from Dec. 10 through Jan. 2 with students returning on Jan. 3.

Spring break will be March 13-17.

Students and teachers will get a mini-spring break during the Easter holiday with school closed Good Friday on April 7 and April 10, the Monday after Easter.

The last day for Lafayette County students will be on May 24 and it will be a half-day.

Graduation will be held on May 18.

The Oxford School District Board of Trustees approved its 2022-2023 school year calendar in December and it closely mirrors Lafayette County School District’s schedule.

Oxford will also start school on Aug. 1 with a full week for Fall Break Oct. 3-7. Winter and spring breaks are the same as Lafayette’s; however, the last day for Oxford students will be on May 19.

