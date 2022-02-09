Ole Miss Baseball Announces 2022 TV Schedule

The 2022 Ole Miss baseball team will be showcased on national television across the ESPN family of networks announced on Wednesday by the SEC office.

Ole Miss will feature on the SEC Network five times and is also scheduled to appear on ESPN2 four times during the upcoming season.



The Rebels will make their live TV debut during the first SEC series of the season at Auburn, with one game of the home series against Tennessee and Alabama also set to air on the SEC Network. Additionally, two games apiece in Ole Miss’ series with Mississippi State, Arkansas and LSU will also be national TV broadcasts.



Wrapping up the season, four wildcard games during the final weekend of the regular season (May 19-21) will be selected to air live between the SECNetwork and ESPN2.



National TV Games

March 17 at Auburn (6 p.m. CT) – SEC Network

March 26 vs. Tennessee (7 p.m. CT) – SEC Network

April 10 vs. Alabama (2 p.m. CT) – SEC Network

April 21 vs. Mississippi State (6 p.m. CT) – SEC Network

April 23 vs. Mississippi State (3:30 p.m. CT) – ESPN2

April 30 at Arkansas (7 p.m. CT) – ESPN2

May 1 at Arkansas (1 p.m. CT) – ESPN2

May 13 at LSU (7:30 p.m. CT) – ESPN2

May 14 at LSU (2 p.m. CT) – SEC Network

Staff Report