Clothes Dryer Likely Cause of House Fire on CR 145

The Lafayette County Fire Department tackled a fire that appears to have started in a clothes dryer.

At 9:54 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters were dispatched to the 100 block of County Road 145 after a call came into 911 stating that a clothes dryer in the residence was on fire.

First arriving units found heavy smoke coming from the utility room.

The fire had moved from the clothes dryer and had started to catch the rest of the room on fire.

Crews stretched one hand line and made an aggressive interior attack and were able to contain the fire to the utility room.

No injuries were reported.

FD2 and FD3, Rescue 10, Engine 17, Tanker 17 and 11 firefighters responded to the call.

LCFD has responded to 53 calls for service since Feb. 1 and four of the calls were for structure fires.

Staff report