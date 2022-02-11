Kaye M. Dreifuerst Receives Top Honor at RMAI Annual Conference 

Security Credit Services President Kaye M. Dreifuerst has received the Rufus H. “Bud” Reitzel Lifetime Commitment Award from the Receivables Management Association International.

Kaye M. Dreifuerst, center, received the Rufus H. “Bud” Reitzel Lifetime Commitment Award from the Receivables Management Association International. Photo provided

The award honors Dreifuerst’s outstanding leadership and dedication to both her company and the industry. She was recognized during a ceremony at the association’s 25th annual conference, currently being held in Las Vegas.

“It’s an immense honor to receive this year’s award, especially knowing the legacy that comes along with it,” Dreifuerst said. “However, I wouldn’t be here without my team at SCS and my colleagues throughout the industry who constantly inspire me to be a better leader.”

William Alias III, founder of SCS and CEO of SCS parent company EquiPro Holdings — both based in Oxford — said he was unsurprised that Dreifuerst received the award.

“Kaye leads by example with her work ethic and industry knowledge,” he said. “She is dedicated to her staff by being loyal and committed to their advancement.”

Dreifuerst has more than 20 years of experience in the collections and debt purchasing industries.

She joined SCS as chief acquisitions officer in 2005, and now, as president, she manages all facets of the business. This massive responsibility, Alias said, requires both financial acumen and ethical integrity, qualities that filter throughout the whole company.

“At SCS, Kaye holds each of her employees and her company to the highest standards from compliance to ethical initiatives, wanting each of them to put forth their best efforts,” he said.

RMAI’s Reitzel Award was named for a founding father of the industry after his death in 2012

Dreifuerst is a longtime leader in RMAI and throughout the receivables industry. She served as RMAI’s president in 2015, after being voted onto the Board of Directors in 2008.

In her time with RMAI, Dreifuerst has managed their budget and finances as well as chaired both the Education and Federal Legislative Committees. She continues to remain active in the organization, encourage her colleagues to become involved and advocate for female leadership throughout the industry.

“Kaye has always promoted advancement among her team members that have produced and represented the company professionally,” Alias said. “Her goal-oriented mindset means she has constantly obtained and exceeded her objectives which the company sets forth.”

The Reitzel Award is not the first recognition Dreifuerst has received for her business leadership.

Before joining SCS, Dreifuerst served as Vice President of Collections at Recovery at U.S. Bank in Minneapolis, where she received the company’s “Best Leadership Practices” award.

Courtesy of Red Window Communications