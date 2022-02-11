Left to right: Dr. Christine Rayburn, Dr. Harry Rayburn, Aimee Brewer and Bramlett Principal Keri Jo Sapp.

The Oxford School District announced kindergarten teacher, Aimee Brewer, as the district’s 2022 Teacher of the Year.

The district held its annual luncheon hosted by Renasant Bank where Brewer was presented with a plaque and check from local citizens, Drs. Harry & Christine Rayburn. Brewer is a Kindergarten Teacher at Bramlett Elementary and was selected by the OSD Faculty Advisory Council.

Brewer has completed an extensive application for the Mississippi Department of Education’s statewide competition for Mississippi’s Teacher of the Year.

Brewer has been teaching in the OSD since 2017. Brewer is a leader of a Professional Learning Community, teaches for the MDE Digital Teacher Academy, teacher mentor, teaches early childhood literacy in our LOU Parent Academy Program.

She has a Bachelor’s in K-12 Special Education and K-6 General Education. She has taught in Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (Tennessee), Fairbanks NorthStar Borough School District (Alaska).

Each of the 2021-2022 Teachers of the Year were honored and presented with a monetary gift from the Rayburn Family, Specialty Orthopedic Group, mTrade, ICM Construction, B&B Concrete, MayoMallette Law Firm, and Reid Sherman Investment Group.

“Year after year, I am appreciative of the financial support of our community through their

Giving,” said Superintendent Bradley Roberson. “Today is just another snapshot of the generosity of our local businesses. And a special thanks to the Rayburn family for their commitment for this event to happen each year.”