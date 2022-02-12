By Iqra Saeed

Cultural Exchange Student

University of Mississippi, by name, Olemiss, Public and Co-education Institution of higher learning based in Oxford, Mississippi, US. University is diversified because students from all over the world come to Olemiss for study.

University provides every kind of facility to students from academic to co-curricular activities. As academically, there is strict policy regarding plagiarism and in case of violation student is liable and can be expelled from the University. In Ole Miss, there are writing and speaking centres. Students can go and benefit from these department. Especially International students can get the best advantage from writing and speaking centres by making an appointment. Besides this student can easily approach their professors outside the class hours by setting a meeting with them and take further assistance regarding their lectures and subjects.

Self-study for every student is must and at Olemiss, there are a lot of places where students can study but specifically two places where students can’t only relax after classes but also study in a peaceful environment. “Student Union Centre” and “Library”, these are two best places for students to study and do their homework.

If someone talks about University of Mississippi and doesn’t talk about its mercurial weather and beauty of campus, then conversation is useless and incomplete. Mercurial weather forces the people to fall in love with Oxford. Pouring of rainwater from leaves and in fall season, water pouring down from Maple leaves leave unforgettable memories in one’s mind.

I sporadically fall in love with good books, with nature, with view so University of Mississippi is my second love after my Home University which is University of Punjab.